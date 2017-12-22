SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

Brian Hayes The parking garage is located just south of the Rhatigan Student Center. It was opened just before the fall semester began. Advertisement

The parking garage located by the Rhatigan Student Center will remain open to students with green ePermits to park on the second and third floors, the Student Government Association announced. The original plan for the spring semester was pay-by-the-hour parking on the second and third floors.

Faculty parking on the second, third and fourth floor, as well as reserved parking on the first floor will remain the same. Visitors will still have to pay $1.50 an hour to park in the garage, up to $15 a day.

After concerns were raised in the fall semester regarding game day parking, students will be able to take a “WSU parking regulations quiz” in order to appeal their first citation.

“It is my understanding that the quiz is in the process of being developed,” SGA’s Director of Public Relations Bailey Minor said.

A citation for parking in a game day lot is worth $150, the equivalent of parking in a red reserved parking spot. Regular parking fines are $25.

Student Body President Paige Hungate credited previous Student Advocate Zane May and current Student Advocate Rheanna Pierce for the changes in a press release.

“I appreciate previous Student Advocate Zane May, for the proposal of providing an educational quiz, and Student Advocate Rheanna Pierce who has been and continues to be, instrumental in this process.”