Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

Kylie Cameron, ReporterDecember 22, 20171 Comment

The parking garage is located just south of the Rhatigan Student Center. It was opened just before the fall semester began.

Brian Hayes

The parking garage is located just south of the Rhatigan Student Center. It was opened just before the fall semester began.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The parking garage located by the Rhatigan Student Center will remain open to students with green ePermits to park on the second and third floors, the Student Government Association announced. The original plan for the spring semester was pay-by-the-hour parking on the second and third floors.

Faculty parking on the second, third and fourth floor, as well as reserved parking on the first floor will remain the same. Visitors will still have to pay $1.50 an hour to park in the garage, up to $15 a day.

After concerns were raised in the fall semester regarding game day parking, students will be able to take a “WSU parking regulations quiz” in order to appeal their first citation.

“It is my understanding that the quiz is in the process of being developed,” SGA’s Director of Public Relations Bailey Minor said.

A citation for parking in a game day lot is worth $150, the equivalent of parking in a red reserved parking spot. Regular parking fines are $25.

Student Body President Paige Hungate credited previous Student Advocate Zane May and current Student Advocate Rheanna Pierce for the changes in a press release.

“I appreciate previous Student Advocate Zane May, for the proposal of providing an educational quiz, and Student Advocate Rheanna Pierce who has been and continues to be, instrumental in this process.”

1 Comment
  • Real Shocker

    Big stuff here. How ever does it all get done?

    [Reply]

Other stories filed under Campus

3 leaders leaving after this semester
3 leaders leaving after this semester
Student focus group discusses YMCA plans with architects
Student focus group discusses YMCA plans with architects
Wage differences: Why construction workers may not make as much on Innovation Campus projects as other WSU projects
Wage differences: Why construction workers may not make as much on Innovation Campus projects as other WSU projects
Students can offer input on YMCA at Thursday’s focus group
Students can offer input on YMCA at Thursday’s focus group
Alumnus’ startup aims to shape ‘the next Michael Jordan of eSports’
Alumnus’ startup aims to shape ‘the next Michael Jordan of eSports’

Other stories filed under Showcase

Shockers ‘taking it a little more personal’ to bounce back with a win over Red Wolves
Shockers ‘taking it a little more personal’ to bounce back with a win over Red Wolves
Survey measures Fairmount neighborhood’s response to Innovation Campus
Survey measures Fairmount neighborhood’s response to Innovation Campus
Shockers slip up against Sooners in Intrust Bank Arena
Shockers slip up against Sooners in Intrust Bank Arena
3 leaders leaving after this semester
3 leaders leaving after this semester
Shockers get revenge in Stillwater
Shockers get revenge in Stillwater
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

    Sports

    Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

  • SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

    Sports

    Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

  • SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

    Columns

    Women in politics deserve respect

  • SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

    Sports

    Volleyball remains undefeated in AAC, earns 20th win of the season

  • SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

    Columns

    We still have a long way to go with sexual assault

  • SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

    Arts & Culture

    13 things to do on Friday the 13th

  • SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

    Day in the Life

    Soupene, the ‘Susan Collins of SGA’

  • SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

    Columns

    Pay attention WSU, LAS is still around

  • SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen

  • Uncategorized

    Shocker Food Locker moved to Grace Wilkie Hall for expansion