Wichita State's new basketball court in Koch Arena.

Wichita State won’t see Central Florida standout center Tacko Fall Thursday when the Shockers host the Knights.

Fall, a 7-foot-6 center, will undergo shoulder surgery this month and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, UCF announced early Saturday.

Fall is the tallest player active player in basketball, and led the country in two-point shot percentage.