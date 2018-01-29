Frankamp ends three-point streak, breaks 30-year NCAA record
Conner Frankamp surpassed a record set by Steve Kerr in 1988.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Conner Frankamp failed to make a three-pointer for the first time in 40 games in Sunday’s game against Tulsa, going 0-5 from deep.
For the first time since Dec. 28, 2016, Frankamp was held without a made three-pointer. Despite his streak ending, Frankamp claimed the all-time NCAA record for consecutive games with a made three-pointer.
Frankamp’s 40-game streak surpassed Golden State Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr’s record of 38, set at Arizona in 1988.
Frankamp, a career 40 percent three-point shooter at Wichita State, is two threes away from becoming the seventh Shocker to reach 150 career threes.