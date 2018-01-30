The places you go

Josh Gribble, a Wichita State student who hiked the Appalachian Mountains was inspired by his church to go on the long journey.

Sporting a Cabela’s hat and Appalachian Trail Conservancy tattoo, it’s not hard to guess that Josh Gribbles, a junior majoring in integrated marketing communication, is a backpacker.

This past summer, Gribbles hiked along the Appalachian Trail, which stretches from Georgia to Maine, for five months, mostly by himself.

“I was sitting in church one day and my pastor quoted my favorite childhood author, Dr. Seuss,” Gribbles said. “The quote was

‘Today’s your day. Go off to great places. You’re off and away.’ and it was just instantaneous.”

Gribbles attends the Riverwalk Church of Christ on First and Waco. He cites his faith as his inspiration for his adventures and wants to be a “servant leader” along the way.

“It was all based on that,” Gribbles said of his faith influencing his backpacking adventure. “Just maybe go get water in the rain if people don’t want to, help set up camp. Just be kind and not get into the garbage trail stuff. Just be different.”

Gribbles aspires to be a Triple Crowner, someone who has hiked the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and the Continental Divide trails. Combined, the trails are 7,938 miles long.

“When I graduate I plan on flying out to San Diego and starting on the Pacific Crest Trail,” Gribbles said. “Then later I plan on the Continental Divide. I’ve only met a handful of people who have done that and they’re studs. I dream to be that.”

As for career goals, Gribbles wants to take his integrated marketing degree and become a product salesman or tester for outdoor companies.

“To do that I have to build up followers,” Gribbles said. “I don’t want to be someone that’s like, ‘like me, like me,’ but I want to at least build up a following.”

Gribbles dream sponsor? Monster, he says, while drinking one.

“It’ll be impossible, I’d have to be a multi-million dollar athlete, but I can dream.”