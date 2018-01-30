‘High-tech’ illusionist show coming to Century II

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Illusionists — a group of five performers known for stage magic, stunts and comedy — will perform on Jan. 30 and 31 at Century II Concert Hall as part of their North American tour, “The Illusionists — Live From Broadway.”

Producer and original creator Simon Painter called the show “the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.”

The upcoming performance at Century II follows a multi-city tour and Broadway run from the “world’s best-selling” magic show, referred to as a “high-tech magic extravaganza” by The New York Times.

Each of the five performers has their own specialty, including detective work, mind-reading, escape artistry and comedy magic. Kevin James — known as “The Inventor” — specializes in “innovative” illusions, some of which have been featured by magicians like David Copperfield.

According to The Illusionists’ website, James received a Creative Fellowship Award from The Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences in 2004 and was ‘Magician of the Year’ in multiple States.

What: An internationally known magic show featuring illusions, stunts, and comedy.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31

Where: Century II Concert Hall — 225 W. Douglas Ave, Wichita.

Tickets: The Century II Box Office; online at https://wichitatix.com/ or https://theaterleague.com/wichita/; by phone at 316-303-8100.

Performers: British-born stuntman and escape artist Jonathan Goodwin — “The Daredevil” — is known for a variety of death-defying stunts, including live burials and shark attacks.

Colin Cloud — “The Deductionist” — is a forensic scientist who blends mind magic, brain science, and his love for Arthur Conan Doyle’s works to resemble beloved character Sherlock Holmes.

Comedian and illusionist Kevin James – “The Inventor” — is a collector of “the strange and unusual” specializing in innovative magic.

Known on stage as “The Manipulator”, An Ha Lim holds multiple international awards, including first prize in the 2006 Korean Busan International Magic Competition.

Jeff Hobson, also known as “The Trickster,” specializes in comedy magic and humorous tricks. In a review of The Illusionists’ show, The New York Daily News said that “Hobson steals the show like a slick bank robber.”