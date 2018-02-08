Student teaches coding to USD 259 students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For some students, real-world experience is expected and necessary for them to graduate. For one student, that real-world experience has extended to teaching coding in elementary schools.

In response to an increased demand by Kansas employers for applicants with computer programming skills, the College of Engineering looked for ways to create a coding pipeline. For Zane Storlie, a junior computer science major, this was a chance to give back.

He developed a three-unit curriculum for Scratch, an entry-level coding program developed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology for children. Storlie also taught other WSU students how to give Scratch lessons at local elementary schools.

Storlie said he’s pleased with the reception of the Scratch program. He said he hopes to spark an interest in students to pursue something and make it a career, even if it’s not coding.

“A lot of what we are teaching them is problem-solving and critical thinking skills through the coding,” Storlie said. “You really have to think through the code, it’s about a way of thought. A lot of them talk about how they love Minecraft and I get to tell them that it was programmed in this code called Java.”

The college began offering Scratch lessons to elementary school students after the success of the engineering summer camps. Storlie and other WSU students visited six classrooms during the fall semester with plans to return for another six classes in the spring at local elementary schools. The students visit each class once a week for one hour, for three weeks in a row.

Strategic Communications Officer for the College of Engineering Polly Basore Wenzl describes Storlie as a key to the success of the Scratch program.

“I have wanted to launch this program for some time, but I needed someone with the talent to make it happen. Zane [Storlie] became that person,” Basore Wenzl said. “I truly believe we would not be able to teach these 300 kids Scratch without him.”

Lauree Moore, a librarian at Adams Elementary, said that the coding days have been a hit.

“The students in the group are so engaged and excited about creating new projects they tell other students about it, who then want to do Scratch as well,” Moore said.

Storlie is familiar with community needs. He is co-president of CUT H8, involved with Engineers Without Borders and Student Support Services, and recently became part of the McNair Scholars program.

He attributes his success to strong mentorship and connections.

“A lot of what’s helped and propelled me is having good connections especially on campus — lots of really great individuals,” Storlie said.

One of those mentors, Kaye Monk-Morgan, an assistant dean for Fairmount College, said that Storlie is one her favorite people on campus.

“Zane is a five-year participant of the Upward Bound Math-Science Program,” Monk-Morgan said. “He not only is a bright and articulate young man but he is passionate about STEM and equally passionate about teaching others and wanting to make the world a better place and he does so through scientific inquiry.

“He is, in my opinion, the epitome of what can happen when our institution does outreach to underrepresented populations.”