5 newspapers to subscribe to for cheap now that the readership program is over

Kylie Cameron, ReporterFebruary 9, 2018Leave a Comment

Last week, the Student Government Association announced it had ended the Collegiate Readership Program, a student-fee funded program that delivered newspapers to buildings on campus, to install security cameras, fund an international hardship fund, and pay for “any special projects SGA would like to take on.”

Now that students can no longer utilize those subscription services, here’s a list of newspapers that offer student discounts or were included in the program.

  1. The New York Times offers a $4 a month student subscription. Students will have to prove that they are students by using SheerID and taking a picture of their student ID. A normal subscription to The New York Times is $10 a month.
  2. The Washington Post offers a $5 a month student subscription. Students will have to prove that they are students by using SheerID and taking a picture of their student ID. A normal subscription to The New York Times is $10 a month. If you’re lucky, they also sometimes offer a free student subscription service, about once a year, with a .edu email address.
  3. The Wall Street Journal offer $1 for 15 weeks subscription or $49 a year subscription for students that’s verified by UniDays. A normal subscription to The Wall Street Journal is $10 a month.
  4. The Economist offers a $12 for 12 weeks subscription. After the subscription is up, it turns into $34 every 12 weeks. For an extra $8 you can get the print magazine delivered to your home.
  5. The Wichita Eagle agreed to set up a paper subscription for students in the Wichita area. Students can receive The Eagle for $25.12 for a daily subscription for 8 weeks and $17.12 for a Sunday-only subscription for 8 weeks. If you’re interested in taking advantage of these rates, you can e-mail Cari Barratti at [email protected]

