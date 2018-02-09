5 newspapers to subscribe to for cheap now that the readership program is over

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Last week, the Student Government Association announced it had ended the Collegiate Readership Program, a student-fee funded program that delivered newspapers to buildings on campus, to install security cameras, fund an international hardship fund, and pay for “any special projects SGA would like to take on.”

Now that students can no longer utilize those subscription services, here’s a list of newspapers that offer student discounts or were included in the program.