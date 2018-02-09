SGA’s director of public relations resigns, no replacement this session

Bailey Minor, left, has resigned from her position as director of public relations with the Student Government Associate.

Student Government’s Director of Public Relations Bailey Minor resigned this week, after accepting an internship at Koch Industries.

“I originally wanted to stay on at SGA, but I was offered the opportunity to take on more hours at Koch if I wanted to, and I didn’t realize that until I started there,” Minor said.

“There’s just not enough time in the day to do everything and be a full-time student,” she said.

Student Body President Paige Hungate said that the position of public relations director would remain vacant for the remainder of SGA’s current term.

“There’s only two months left in our term and it would take a good amount of time to find somebody who only wants to have a job for like a month and a half,” Hungate said.

Minor, a senior strategic communications major, was sworn in as director of public relations at SGA’s first meeting of the fall 2017 semester in August.

“The best thing about Bailey is that she keeps a level head and really tries to understand all perspectives,” Hungate said at her swearing-in. “That’s really important in student government.”

Hungate said that there was no “tension” with Minor’s resignation.

“(Minor) had other professional opportunities,” Hungate said. “She got offered a really good job that was paying her really well.”

“(Koch Industries) are gonna be able to set her up more for her future and what she wants to do after she graduates,” Hungate said.

Hungate stressed that Minor was an asset to SGA.

“We’re sad that she is gone, but happy for her,” Hungate said. “We’re proud of the opportunity that she received, and we’re excited for her.”

Minor said that she announced her resignation to all student government senators in a message earlier this week, but plans to submit a signed, handwritten letter to Chief of Operations Kylen Lawless on Friday evening.