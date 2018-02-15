Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month
February is the month of love but for many students it is also a chance to celebrate and educate. In 1976, February was chosen as Black History Month to annually celebrate the achievements of African-Americans. The Wichita State Black Student Union have organized a series of events to engage, embrace and educate the campus and students about their culture.
Here are some upcoming events:
“For the Culture” Jeopardy Night
7 p.m. Feb. 15 in Hubbard Hall 211
Newman University hosting the panel “It’s Not You. It’s Them: Facing Micro Aggression and Unconscious Bias”
6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Dugan Conference Center At Newman University.
BSU and the Epsilon Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority showing the documentary “We Are Rising”
7 p.m. Feb. 22 in Hubbard Hall 211
Black Lives Matter Balloon Release Ceremony
4 p.m. Feb. 25 in the RSC Room 233
