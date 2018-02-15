Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

Larissa Lawrie, ReporterFebruary 14, 2018Leave a Comment

The+Wichita+State+Black+Student+Union+has+organized+a+series+of+events+for+Black+History+Month.
The Wichita State Black Student Union has organized a series of events for Black History Month.

The Wichita State Black Student Union has organized a series of events for Black History Month.

Courtesy of the Wichita State Black Student Union

Courtesy of the Wichita State Black Student Union

The Wichita State Black Student Union has organized a series of events for Black History Month.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






February is the month of love but for many students it is also a chance to celebrate and educate. In 1976, February was chosen as Black History Month to annually celebrate the achievements of African-Americans. The Wichita State Black Student Union have organized a series of events to engage, embrace and educate the campus and students about their culture.

Here are some upcoming events:

“For the Culture” Jeopardy Night

7 p.m. Feb. 15 in Hubbard Hall 211

Newman University hosting the panel “It’s Not You. It’s Them: Facing Micro Aggression and Unconscious Bias”

6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Dugan Conference Center At Newman University.

BSU and the Epsilon Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority showing the documentary “We Are Rising”

7 p.m. Feb. 22 in Hubbard Hall 211

Black Lives Matter Balloon Release Ceremony

4 p.m. Feb. 25 in the RSC Room 233

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Garner: ‘15:17 to Paris’ is a strange and unfortunate misfire
Garner: ‘15:17 to Paris’ is a strange and unfortunate misfire
Muslim Student Association hosts Islamic Awareness Month
Muslim Student Association hosts Islamic Awareness Month
‘Writing Now, Reading Now’ series features poet Sandra Beasley
‘Writing Now, Reading Now’ series features poet Sandra Beasley
Musical challenges actors to connect imperfections with faults
Musical challenges actors to connect imperfections with faults
Cooper: College Hill Deli’s biryani and baklava on the cheap
Cooper: College Hill Deli’s biryani and baklava on the cheap

Other stories filed under Things To Do

Muslim Student Association hosts Islamic Awareness Month
Muslim Student Association hosts Islamic Awareness Month
Musical challenges actors to connect imperfections with faults
Musical challenges actors to connect imperfections with faults
‘It gave me an excuse to wear the kilt’: Alumni duo to play Celtic-crossover concert
‘It gave me an excuse to wear the kilt’: Alumni duo to play Celtic-crossover concert
Student group will host Palestinian documentary
Student group will host Palestinian documentary
Opera theater returns with collection of songs for performance
Opera theater returns with collection of songs for performance
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    Lifestyle

    Muslim Student Association hosts Islamic Awareness Month

  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    Features

    Student teaches coding to USD 259 students

  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    Campus

    Judge says retaliation lawsuit against WSU can move forward

  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    News

    Hungate’s comments spark transparency discussion

  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    Campus

    Bardo to testify in front of U.S. Congress

  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    Men's Basketball

    ‘Now’s the time’ for Shocker seniors to take it up a notch

  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    Lifestyle

    Garner: ‘15:17 to Paris’ is a strange and unfortunate misfire

  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    Lifestyle

    Muslim Student Association hosts Islamic Awareness Month

  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    Arts & Culture

    ‘Writing Now, Reading Now’ series features poet Sandra Beasley

  • Black Student Union hosts multiple events for Black History Month

    Arts & Culture

    Musical challenges actors to connect imperfections with faults