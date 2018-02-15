Muslim Student Association hosts Islamic Awareness Month

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In previous years, Wichita State’s Muslim Student Association has held a Muslim Awareness Week. This year, they are hosting events all month long for Islamic Awareness Month. The events include tabling in the Rhatigan Student Center, Friday Prayer, and a Final Friday showcase called Muslims of Wichita: Expanding Narratives. Through the showcase, the Muslim Student Association hopes to bring awareness to the fact that there is no monolithic Muslim experience. The events are open to everyone.

Here are some upcoming events:

Tabling in the RSC

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 19

11:00 a.m.-1p.m. Feb. 21

Friday Prayer, Grace Memorial Chapel

2-3 p.m. Feb. 16

Muslims of Wichita Gallery, WSU Shift Space

To be announced Feb. 23