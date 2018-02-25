Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

Selena Favela, PhotographerFebruary 24, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 21 Photos
Selena Favela

Wichita State's Rangie Bessard goes up for a lay up to score against Tulane.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Shockers pony up in 84-78 victory over SMU Mustangs
PHOTOS: Shockers pony up in 84-78 victory over SMU Mustangs
PHOTOS: Lowtide for Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball as they fall 93-86 to Shockers.
PHOTOS: Lowtide for Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball as they fall 93-86 to Shockers.
PHOTOS: Bike Jam Gives Community Kids New Set of Wheels
PHOTOS: Bike Jam Gives Community Kids New Set of Wheels
PHOTOS: Temple toppled by Shocks 93-86
PHOTOS: Temple toppled by Shocks 93-86
PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74
PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

Other stories filed under Multimedia

PHOTOS: Shockers pony up in 84-78 victory over SMU Mustangs
PHOTOS: Shockers pony up in 84-78 victory over SMU Mustangs
PHOTOS: Lowtide for Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball as they fall 93-86 to Shockers.
PHOTOS: Lowtide for Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball as they fall 93-86 to Shockers.
PHOTOS: Bike Jam Gives Community Kids New Set of Wheels
PHOTOS: Bike Jam Gives Community Kids New Set of Wheels
PHOTOS: Temple toppled by Shocks 93-86
PHOTOS: Temple toppled by Shocks 93-86
PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74
PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to Mizzou in second round of NCAA tournament

  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Arts & Culture

    PHOTOS: Dance students prepare for Kansas Dance Festival

  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Arts & Culture

    PHOTOS: Tri Delta, SAE, Multi-Cultural Council take first in Songfest

  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Shocker baseball hosts Screamage

  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Campus

    PHOTOS: People Gather to Remember the Victims of the 1970 Football Team

  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Arts & Culture

    PHOTOS: Hindu community gathers for Garba Night

  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Empty Bowls helps empty bellies

  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Dining

    PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

  • PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate win against Tulane on senior night

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Claws come out at Clash of the Colleges