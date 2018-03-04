Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shiftspace hosts ‘Sandbox Soup’ experimental exhibition

Andrew Linnabary, ReporterMarch 3, 2018Leave a Comment

Interactive+art+gallery+at+February%27s+Final+Friday+at+ShiftSpace.
Interactive art gallery at February's Final Friday at ShiftSpace.

Interactive art gallery at February's Final Friday at ShiftSpace.

Kenzie Borland

Kenzie Borland

Interactive art gallery at February's Final Friday at ShiftSpace.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






All of Commerce Street on Final Friday featured paintings and other pieces from local artists, but only Wichita State’s ShiftSpace gallery featured a gigantic purple and blue bird.

The piece is one of three WSU installations featured in ShiftSpace’s Sandbox Soup exhibition. The experimental exhibition, which saw around 500 attendees Friday, gave three teams 24-hour access for six days to their working space, where they were challenged to be “radically creative and experimental.”

Sophomore Carter Bryant, double majoring in painting and art education, and Alex Moore and Alyssa Smith, senior painting majors, made up the bird team.

The piece is about how birds collect and find beauty in objects that are seemingly banal to humans, Smith said.

“The birds know what we don’t — that everything is valuable,” Smith said.

The colorful installation — featuring plastic, lots of yarn, rocks, a fork and countless other trinkets — allowed visitors to walk in and explore the bird’s valuables.

Bryant described it as a piece that draws parallels between the concept of an artist and the concept of a bird, both as “collectors and builders.”

“[It’s] these kinds of erratic personalities that assign value to objects that don’t necessarily have utilitarian function or value outside of really specific or niche culture,” Bryant said. “That phenomenon comes from birds when they build their nests and collect bizarre things, and it’s also present with artists both in terms of them making their work and in terms of collecting the materials to make their work.”

With just six days to complete the piece, the team had been in the gallery Since Monday working late nights. The time constraint was the biggest challenge, Moore said.

“There were a lot of hours in that week,” Moore said. “The methods we chose in constructing it were very time intensive processes.”

The reactions they saw Friday made the hard work worth it, though, Bryant said. Some people were excited to walk in and touch the piece. Others seemed uncomfortable or nervous to walk in. And some even used it as a makeshift photo booth.

But the best reaction of the night, Bryant said, was an eight-year-old girl who said “this is my favorite thing I’ve seen all day.”

“It’s nice to see that things like this that aren’t the most, I don’t know, serious or heavy art topics, they can still be impactful.”

The show is open from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until March 10.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

PHOTOS: Art students perform musical twist of Little Women
PHOTOS: Art students perform musical twist of Little Women
Watermark Books & Café to host mystery authors

Anyone wanting to take the mystery out of meeting one of their favorite authors can have the opportunity to meet two of them in March. Watermark Bo...

‘Art That Touches Your Heart’ brings campus communities together
‘Art That Touches Your Heart’ brings campus communities together
‘Writing Now, Reading Now’ series features poet Sandra Beasley
‘Writing Now, Reading Now’ series features poet Sandra Beasley
Musical challenges actors to connect imperfections with faults
Musical challenges actors to connect imperfections with faults

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

N&J Cafe: Microcosm of the Melting Pot

Location:5600 E. Lincoln  Eighteenth century writer Hector St. John de Crèvecœur once said, “What then is the American, this new man? He is ei...

‘Annihilation’ is bold, bizarre
‘Annihilation’ is bold, bizarre
PHOTOS: Art students perform musical twist of Little Women
PHOTOS: Art students perform musical twist of Little Women
Watermark Books & Café to host mystery authors

Anyone wanting to take the mystery out of meeting one of their favorite authors can have the opportunity to meet two of them in March. Watermark Bo...

‘Art That Touches Your Heart’ brings campus communities together
‘Art That Touches Your Heart’ brings campus communities together
Navigate Right
Navigate Left