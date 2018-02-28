Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

Stephanie WeatheringtonFebruary 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






I am a graduate of Wichita State (’90) and the Elliott School of Communication. I no longer live locally, but have been keeping tabs, especially of late.

I’m confused about closed door sessions regarding budgetary non-fixed items, and the claims that the SGA is not a state agency so not held to the The Kansas Open Meetings Act, requiring that the business of the government — including state agencies, such as state universities — be conducted in the open. Not sure who your attorney is, but I might get a second opinion.

SGA, you made a mistake. Own it and move on.

While selling advertising is a part of running a newspaper, perhaps the Barton School of Business should be in charge of that, instead of requiring journalists to do it. This is a LEARNING institution, after all.

It’s funny, as a lifetime member of the Wichita State Alumni Association, I received ANOTHER request for donation just yesterday in the mail. Maybe I’ll redirect those funds to The Sunflower.

—Stephanie Weatherington is a graduate of Wichita State University. 

To submit a Letter to the Editor, please visit thesunflower.com/letter

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor—Drew Colcher
Letter to the Editor—Drew Colcher
Letter to the Editor—Paul Brink
Letter to the Editor—Paul Brink
Letter to the Editor—Jenn Wegerer-Bertematti
Letter to the Editor—Jenn Wegerer-Bertematti
Letter to the Editor—James Houston Bales
Letter to the Editor—James Houston Bales
Letter to the Editor— Shelby Rowell
Letter to the Editor— Shelby Rowell

Other stories filed under Opinion

Letter to the Editor—Drew Colcher
Letter to the Editor—Drew Colcher
Letter to the Editor—Pat O’Connor
Letter to the Editor—Pat O’Connor
Letter to the Editor—Paul Brink
Letter to the Editor—Paul Brink
Letter to the Editor—Jenn Wegerer-Bertematti
Letter to the Editor—Jenn Wegerer-Bertematti
Letter to the Editor—James Houston Bales
Letter to the Editor—James Houston Bales
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—Drew Colcher

  • Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

    Columns

    Letter to the Editor—Pat O’Connor

  • Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—Paul Brink

  • Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—Jenn Wegerer-Bertematti

  • Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—James Houston Bales

  • Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor— Shelby Rowell

  • Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

    Campus

    ‘I think it’s egregious:’ WSU faculty talk Sunflower funding threats

  • Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

    News

    FACT CHECK: Reasoning for Student Fees Committee cutting The Sunflower’s funding in half

  • Letter to the Editor—Stephanie Weatherington

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor — ‘Another loss for LAS’

  • Arts & Culture

    Watermark Books & Café to host mystery authors