Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig

March 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Recently retired after 32 years at WSU, I wanted to weigh in on the awkward timing of the possible funding cut for the Sunflower campus paper. It’s awkward to me because the last three years of the paper have been the strongest issues that I can remember in a campus newspaper, ever. Strongest research, strongest writing. Balanced and innovative. Les Anderson would be proud. These student journalists are getting a fabulous education as they produce the paper. Let’s not cut them short.

—Phil Ladwig

