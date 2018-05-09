PHOTOS: Shockers beat Oral Roberts 2-1
Wichita State's Greyson Jenista makes a diving catch at first during their game against ORU on May 8, 2018 at Eck Stadium.
Joseph Barringhaus
Joseph Barringhaus
Staff Sergeant Rodriguez and A1C Klausmeyer stand in front of their truck before the military appreciation night at Eck Stadium on May 8, 2018.
