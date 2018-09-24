Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Open Streets ICT takes over Douglas Avenue

Kylie Cameron, Advertising ManagerSeptember 24, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Slideshow • 5 Photos
Kylie Cameron
Four miles of Douglas Avenue was closed for Open Streets ICT.

Four miles of Douglas Avenue were closed from Delano to College Hill for Open Streets ICT and Avenue Art Days on Sept. 23. About 13 new murals were painted over the weekend and finished on the day of the event. This was the second year that Open Streets ICT took place. Last year, about 18,000 people walked or biked the streets during the event.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Kylie Cameron, Advertising Manager
Kylie Cameron is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism and is currently serving as the Advertising Manager. Cameron is from Overland Park, Kansas. After graduation, Cameron plans on attending law school. If you are interested in buying ads from the paper, contact her at [email protected]
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

Cissell’s ‘The Cutting Songs of the Butcher Son’ tells story of rich, tumultuous life
Cissell’s ‘The Cutting Songs of the Butcher Son’ tells story of rich, tumultuous life
Students at WSU’s sister school talk weirdness of Wu
Students at WSU’s sister school talk weirdness of Wu
This week in culture — Sept. 24
This week in culture — Sept. 24
This week in culture — week of Sept. 17
This week in culture — week of Sept. 17
‘Go beyond a set of textbooks’: Geology camp gives students the chance to apply what they learn in the classroom
‘Go beyond a set of textbooks’: Geology camp gives students the chance to apply what they learn in the classroom

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Cissell’s ‘The Cutting Songs of the Butcher Son’ tells story of rich, tumultuous life
Cissell’s ‘The Cutting Songs of the Butcher Son’ tells story of rich, tumultuous life
Students at WSU’s sister school talk weirdness of Wu
Students at WSU’s sister school talk weirdness of Wu
This week in culture — Sept. 24
This week in culture — Sept. 24
Crews: Dotwav Double Header
Crews: Dotwav Double Header
Freshman brings energy, enthusiasm to new marching band
Freshman brings energy, enthusiasm to new marching band