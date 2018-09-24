Open Streets ICT takes over Douglas Avenue

Four miles of Douglas Avenue was closed for Open Streets ICT.
Four miles of Douglas Avenue were closed from Delano to College Hill for Open Streets ICT and Avenue Art Days on Sept. 23. About 13 new murals were painted over the weekend and finished on the day of the event. This was the second year that Open Streets ICT took place. Last year, about 18,000 people walked or biked the streets during the event.
Kylie Cameron is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism and is currently serving as the Advertising Manager. Cameron is from Overland Park, Kansas. After graduation, Cameron plans on attending law school. If you are interested in buying ads from the paper, contact her at [email protected]
Leave a Reply