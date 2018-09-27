Trump to rally on behalf of Kobach

President Donald Trump will visit Kansas next week to rally in support of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kris Kobach, according to a press release from the Kobach campaign.

Trump will rally in Topeka on Saturday, Oct. 6.

“It has been a great privilege to work with President Trump’s administration as a transition team member and informal adviser, and I look forward to working with him closely when I am Governor of Kansas,” Kobach said in the release.

Kobach, the secretary of state, is currently locked in a tight race with Democratic candidate Laura Kelly.

Donald Trump Jr. twice visited the Sunflower State to rally support for Kobach during the primary, and a last-minute tweet endorsement from the president is credited with securing Kobach’s historically slim victory over sitting Gov. Jeff Colyer.