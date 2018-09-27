Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Trump to rally on behalf of Kobach

Matthew Kelly, Editor in ChiefSeptember 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Courtesy the AP

President Donald Trump will visit Kansas next week to rally in support of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kris Kobach, according to a press release from the Kobach campaign.

Trump will rally in Topeka on Saturday, Oct. 6.

“It has been a great privilege to work with President Trump’s administration as a transition team member and informal adviser, and I look forward to working with him closely when I am Governor of Kansas,” Kobach said in the release.

Kobach, the secretary of state, is currently locked in a tight race with Democratic candidate Laura Kelly.

Donald Trump Jr. twice visited the Sunflower State to rally support for Kobach during the primary, and a last-minute tweet endorsement from the president is credited with securing Kobach’s historically slim victory over sitting Gov. Jeff Colyer.

About the Writer
Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief
Matthew Kelly is the editor in chief of The Sunflower.  Kelly is a junior majoring in political science and is a member of the honors college.  Kelly was born in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to pursue a career in political journalism after graduation.
