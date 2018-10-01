Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

PHOTOS: Shockers topple Central Oklahoma 13-2

Neiman Thompson, PhotographerSeptember 30, 2018Leave a Comment

Slideshow • 10 Photos
Neiman Thompson
Wichita State's Bailee Nickerson swings at a ball during their game against Central Oklahoma on Sept. 30, 2018 at Wilkins Stadium.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Softball falls short to Oklahoma State
PHOTOS: Softball falls short to Oklahoma State
PHOTOS: Shockers take down Tigers
PHOTOS: Shockers take down Tigers
PHOTOS: Shockers stand out in home opener win
PHOTOS: Shockers stand out in home opener win
PHOTOS: Shockers win home opener against Tulane
PHOTOS: Shockers win home opener against Tulane
PHOTOS: Student Activities Council hosts annual mud volleyball
PHOTOS: Student Activities Council hosts annual mud volleyball

Other stories filed under Multimedia

PHOTOS: Softball falls short to Oklahoma State
PHOTOS: Softball falls short to Oklahoma State
PHOTOS: Shockers take down Tigers
PHOTOS: Shockers take down Tigers
PHOTOS: Shockers stand out in home opener win
PHOTOS: Shockers stand out in home opener win
PHOTOS: Shockers win home opener against Tulane
PHOTOS: Shockers win home opener against Tulane
PHOTOS: Student Activities Council hosts annual mud volleyball
PHOTOS: Student Activities Council hosts annual mud volleyball
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Shockers topple Central Oklahoma 13-2

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Kick-Off Concert, Welcomefest greet students on first day

  • PHOTOS: Shockers topple Central Oklahoma 13-2

    Sports

    Volleyball out of first place for the first time since joining AAC

  • PHOTOS: Shockers topple Central Oklahoma 13-2

    Sports

    Sports briefs — Sept. 30

  • PHOTOS: Shockers topple Central Oklahoma 13-2

    Editorials

    The WSU Board of Trustees should be required to disclose conflicts of interest

  • PHOTOS: Shockers topple Central Oklahoma 13-2

    News

    Democratic Congressional candidate James Thompson visits Wichita State for meet-and-greet