AAC rival, Memphis, reportedly sells out all 18,000 tickets for Memphis Madness
Saturday, Wichita State will welcome fans into the first sight of a new season of college basketball. American Athletic Conference rival Memphis plans to do the same — but in a much bigger way.
Thursday night at the FedEx Forum, first-year Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway and his staff will host 18,000 fans for the spectacle that is Memphis Madness. Tickets for the event are reportedly sold out, and that’s likely the cause of the star-studded music entertainment that will accompany the scrimmage.
Justin Timberlake and Drake will be in attendance as Hardaway is announced for the first time as the coach of his alma matter.
Buzz is surrounding Hardaway, a four-time NBA All-Star, who has already turned the program around, landing a high class of recruits. His recruiting class includes four-star point guard Alex Lomax, who was granted release from Wichita State to join the Tigers. Memphis is expected to host up to six top-50 recruits in the class of 2019, including the No. 1 overall rated recruit, James Wiseman, at Memphis Madness.
Memphis hired Hardaway after firing Head Coach Tubby Smith. Smith failed to take the team to a post-season tournament in either of his two seasons.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.
Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized as the Elliott School’s Most Outstanding Journalism Graduate for the 2017 graduating class. Pflugradt graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor of arts in communication — journalism.
He has previously served as The Sunflower’s Editor-in-Chief, Opinion Editor, and Sports Editor. Additionally, he worked as a digital news intern for KMUW, NPR for Wichita.
Pflugradt transferred to Wichita State from Johnson County Community College in 2015.
Currently, he’s a second-year graduate student seeking a master’s degree from the Elliott School of Communication.
Leave a Reply