President of local NAACP chapter named WSU director of Military and Veteran Services

Lt. Colonel Larry Burks has been named director of Wichita State’s Military and Veteran Services. according to a university release.

Burks, who has 20 years of military experience, is also president of the Wichita chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Burks will report to Vice President for Diversity and Community Engagement Marché Fleming-Randle. His appointment begins Monday.