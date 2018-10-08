Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

This week in culture — Oct. 8

John Darr, Culture EditorOctober 8, 2018Leave a Comment

Ceramics Demonstration

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 9

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Hubbard Hall

Cost: Free!

Are you struggling to mold your life into a beautiful work of art? Start small with a pinch pot at this week’s Ceramic Demonstration! Get your hands on some clay and prepare to learn the not-so-dark art of ceramics. For more information about SAC-sponsored events, please visit wichita.edu/sac or contact [email protected]

Better Sisters, Better Women, Better Friends Lecture

Date: Thursday, Oct. 11

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: RSC Beggs Ballroom

Cost: Free!

In college, it can be difficult to live intentionally. Tina VanSteenberg, a speaker from For College For Life, is coming to campus on Thursday. Her talk, “Better Sisters, Better Women, Better Friends,” centers on how women can build effective, lasting friendships during their time at university. Though VanSteenberg’s focus is on sorority relationships, her advice is relevant to a universal audience.

Campus Safety Walk

Date: Thursday, Oct. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: RSC East Patio

Cost: Free!

Safety is the foundational building block that allows day-to-day life as a Shocker to flourish. Stretch your legs in service of safety this Thursday at the SGA’s annual Campus Safety Walk. You’ll not only get in touch with your representatives, but also help brainstorm ways to improve safety at key places on campus such as crosswalks and off-path areas. Sometimes, helping yourself and others really is a walk in the park.

African Night

Date: Friday, Oct. 12

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: RSC Beggs Ballroom

Cost: $7 for WSU students, $10 non-students

There’s no better opportunity to experience African culture on campus than during “African Night.” Hosted by the African and Caribbean Student Association, this event showcases African food, music, dance, drama, and fashion all under one roof. Be sure to stop by and dive into all the opportunities for fun and nourishment!

