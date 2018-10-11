Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Sunflower Archives Oct. 10, 1979 — Braille console panels help blind student to learn

October 10, 2018Leave a Comment

Gary+Gregory+reads+the+Braille+radio+console+markings+with+his+fingertips.+
Gary Gregory reads the Braille radio console markings with his fingertips.

Gary Gregory reads the Braille radio console markings with his fingertips.

Kent E. Meireis

Kent E. Meireis

Gary Gregory reads the Braille radio console markings with his fingertips.

Mike Hutmacher

Audio-Radio Production is considered to be a fairly difficult course by most standards. The technical aspects can be tedious and confusing for many, and for a blind student the obstacles can be quite discouraging.

But one blind student considers the obstacles a challenge.

Gary Gregory, a junior majoring in administration of justice and speech communications, said the only possible difficulty he anticipates is a lack of time to learn the location of various controls.

Tuesday Handicap Services equipped the audio control console with Braille stickers so that Gregory and other visually impaired students could learn the functions of the unit, such as volume and balance controls.

Gregory, who was born blind, took “Introduction to Audio-Radio Production” during the fall semester of 1978, but wasn’t able to memorize the control console and keep up with class assignments at the same time, so he had to drop the class.

Gregory said he doesn’t know how difficult the course will be for him because the school’s facilities are different than his own equipment at home. But if he has access to the control room with the new braille markings he said he should be able to learn to use the equipment without too much difficulty.

Gregory said he’s always been interested in sound equipment. In 1974 he worked as a disc jockey for a small club in Kansas City for six months while attending school at Northwest Missouri State. He still does recording at home on his own stereo system.

After he graduates from Wichita State University, Gregory said he plans to go to law school and record for a record company part time.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Campus

News in brief — Oct. 8
News in brief — Oct. 8
Moore: The interest for badges in higher education is growing
Moore: The interest for badges in higher education is growing
President of local NAACP chapter named WSU director of Military and Veteran Services
President of local NAACP chapter named WSU director of Military and Veteran Services
Housing proposal for next year features across-the-board rate increases for on-campus living
Housing proposal for next year features across-the-board rate increases for on-campus living
Final WSU engineering dean candidate wants to execute, envision, and excite
Final WSU engineering dean candidate wants to execute, envision, and excite

Other stories filed under News

Trump campaigns for Kris Kobach in Topeka
Trump campaigns for Kris Kobach in Topeka
SGA hires assistants to monitor food pantry after ‘hundreds’ of pounds of food disappear
SGA hires assistants to monitor food pantry after ‘hundreds’ of pounds of food disappear
News in brief — Oct. 8
News in brief — Oct. 8
Moore: The interest for badges in higher education is growing
Moore: The interest for badges in higher education is growing
Wichita City Councilmen talk importance of voting for students
Wichita City Councilmen talk importance of voting for students
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sunflower Archives Oct. 10, 1979 — Braille console panels help blind student to learn

    Sports

    Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower

  • Sunflower Archives Oct. 10, 1979 — Braille console panels help blind student to learn

    Softball

    WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’

  • Sunflower Archives Oct. 10, 1979 — Braille console panels help blind student to learn

    Arts & Culture

    Mikro Mikro

  • Sunflower Archives Oct. 10, 1979 — Braille console panels help blind student to learn

    Lifestyle

    Ambrose Akinmusire’s ‘Origami Harvest’ inspires with ‘lingering velocity’

  • Sunflower Archives Oct. 10, 1979 — Braille console panels help blind student to learn

    Arts & Culture

    Cancelled: When art and artists shouldn’t be separated