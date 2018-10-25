Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Golf is a family tradition

Sean Marty, ReporterOctober 25, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State's Gavrilla Arya lines up for a shot on the course during practice on Oct. 11, 2018.

Gavrilla Arya feels at home in more ways than one, despite being 9,000 miles from where she grew up.

Arya, a senior, from Indonesia, learned golf from her grandfather and father.

“I chose golf because my grandpa and dad were very active in the sport,” Arya said.

Her grandfather first learned the sport while in the army and played golf with his military friends. He then passed the game down to Arya’s dad, who became profound with the sport, climbing to the No. 1 amateur in Indonesia.

Gavrilla’s sister, Chiara, a freshman, is also on the golf team at Wichita State.

“It is mostly because of [Gavrilla] that I play golf,” Chiara said. “Our grandpa started it, then our dad, so I saw her start it and thought I might try it.”

Gavrilla chose WSU for its “friendly” atmosphere and the selection of golf courses in the Wichita-area.

Since coming to Wichita Gavrilla has continually improved her game, WSU head coach Tom McCurdy said.

“I think she understands her game much better now than she did then,” McCurdy said.

Gavrilla’s start to her senior season includes a top-five finish at the Johnie Imes Invitational.

“I would credit my sister,” Gavrilla said. “She is [my] mental support.”

Chiara, in return, credits Gavrilla with her choice in school.

“One of the reasons I came to Wichita was to play with her,” Chiara said. “For the last three years I was training by myself, so I missed the competitive feel with her — so it’s nice to have that same environment right now.”

Gavrilla is one of two seniors on the team. She’s taken a leadership role among her teammates, and she’s taken pride in the role.

“Being a leader on the team is not a hard transition for me because all of us are very close and we respect each other,” she said.

“She’s really an excellent model on how she practices with every shot, she’s always ready to go,” McCurdy said. “There is never a day she doesn’t bring it.”

Gavrilla, who is studying biology and pre-dental, plans to pursue medical school upon graduation this spring.

