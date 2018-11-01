‘It’s very difficult to spoil a rotten system’

Throughout his journey of frustration with party politics, independent governor’s candidate Greg Orman has been both a registered Republican and a registered Democrat.

“I’ve tried both parties,” Orman said. I’ve generally been very disappointed.”

Orman, who nearly upset incumbent Pat Roberts in Kansas’s 2014 U.S. Senate race, has never held public office. Recent polls show the Johnson County businessman polling around 10 percent with Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Laura Kelly locked in a dead heat.

In a time of intense polarization and partisanship, Orman said Kansans from across the political spectrum have more in common than they might think.

“The way we campaign has a tendency to divide people, and it doesn’t recognize the real common ground that exists,” Orman said. “As an example, traveling the state of Kansas, I’ve met a lot of pro-choice voters, I’ve met a lot of pro-life voters. I haven’t met a lot of pro-abortion voters. Most Kansans agree we would like to see fewer abortions.”

Orman said Kansas should follow Colorado’s lead — giving women seeking birth control access to a long-lasting option. In the six years following the implementation of such a program in 2009, the teen abortion rate in Colorado was cut nearly in half.

“There’s a lot of common ground on that issue we can work with,” Orman said. “The same thing on guns.”

Orman, a gun owner himself, said loopholes in the reporting system must be closed and that everyone who purchases a firearm should be subject to a background check to keep weapons out of the hands of domestic abusers, people who have been sentenced to more than a year in prison, and people suffering from mental illness.

“I don’t want those people owning guns, but you know what? The vast majority of gun owners agree with me on that,” Orman said.

Orman is open in his criticism of former Gov. Sam Brownback’s now-repealed signature tax cuts.

“Where I really fault Governor Brownback was when it was clear that the Brownback-Colyer tax plan wasn’t working, they didn’t change course,” Orman said. “You never do that in the private sector. Companies in the private sector that ignore inconvenient facts go out of business.”

Orman said that, without adjusting the level of taxation, Kansas could manage its resources more effectively. He provided one example in the realm of criminal justice.

“Right now, we actually spend a lot of money incarcerating people for buying a dime bag of weed,” Orman said.

Orman said he would advocate for making recreational marijuana use a ticketed offense — the same as if you were caught speeding.

Critics characterize Orman as a kingmaker who could pull just enough votes away from one major-party candidate to get the other elected. The independent rejects the notion he’s playing spoiler.

“It’s very difficult to spoil a rotten system,” Orman said.

“It’s a little sad that we feel like we have to vote for a bad candidate just to avoid a worse one.”

Orman was undaunted by his single-digit poll numbers.

“I actually see a lot of momentum coming our way,” Orman said. “I continue to be confident that we’re going to pull it out.