Sunner: The passing of a “real-life” superhero

Marshall Sunner memorializes Stan Lee

Marshall Sunner, ReporterNovember 13, 2018Leave a Comment

As the world already knows, Stan Lee passed away Monday morning at the age of 95.

Regardless if you read Lee’s comics, he was the most influential role in creating the most popular and profitable movie franchise in history, and helped make Marvel the entertainment powerhouse it has become today. I mean, he did create the characters, after all.

What Lee did by creating Spiderman, Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, and well, practically every Avengers superhero, not to mention The Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and the entire X-Men, it’s utterly impossible to know how much joy and happiness he gave this world.

Lee’s creativity and imagination rubbed off on everybody, regardless if they were witnesses to his work. The inspiration he gave hundreds of thousands, even millions of people worldwide is insurmountable, and that is what made him into the real-life superhero we, the people, saw him as.

I, like many people here on this campus, and worldwide, am grateful for the visual and exquisite material that he was able to create, that ultimately laid the blue-print for an everlasting franchise.

So finally, thank you Stan Lee, thank you for helping create some of the best all-around entertainment this world could have ever asked for.

About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

