Shockers fall to 6th place in Charleston Classic

Wichita State's Markis McDuffie lines up a player during their game against Louisiana Tech in Koch Arena on Nov. 6, 2018.

Wichita State lost in the final match of the consolation bracket at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Shockers leave the tournament with a win against Appalachian State and losses to Davidson and Alabama.

Here are storylines from this weekend’s action.

McDuffie silences doubters (kind of)

Markis McDuffie scored 68 points in the three-game tournament this weekend — shooting 50 percent from the field.

In the final game of the consolation bracket, McDuffie scored 26 points on 13 shots. He added eight rebounds and a steal.

His scoring this season leads the team, but McDuffie failed to close out tight games in the Charleston Classic.

Big man displays potential

Jaime Echenique may have put “NBA scouts on notice,” according to Head Coach Gregg Marshall.

The junior college transfer posted his first double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds against Appalachian State, going two for two from beyond the arc. Against Alabama, Echenique added another three-pointer before missing his next two shot attempts from deep.

He scored 13 points against Alabama and offered the Shockers adequate protection in the paint.

Quest for consistent scoring continues

McDuffie is the clear leader through the first five games of the season.

Still, the Shockers quickly learned in the Charleston Classic that they need consistent scoring from someone other than their senior leader.

After starting off hot in the early going, freshman guard Erik Stevenson has cooled off. Stevenson struggled to find his shot in Charleston, shooting just 16 percent from the field and scoring just 15 points in three games.

Freshman Dexter Dennis has struggled to find his footing so far this year but came up big in the win against Appalachian State, playing lock-down defense in the final minute to help secure a Shocker win. Against the Crimson Tide, Dennis may have had the breakout game he needed to get going — scoring 19 points on an efficient 7-9 shooting night.

Freshman Jamarius Burton was hot and cold on the road trip. He was held scoreless against Davidson but posted 14 points against Appalachian State. The same goes for Morris Udeze, Echenique, and Samajae Haynes-Jones — all of whom had a weekend filled with up and down moments.