Sunflower Archives: 1989 Shocker baseball team pays President Bush a visit

In June 1989, after defeating the Texas Longhorns to claim the school’s first and only College World Series title, the Wichita State baseball team visited the White House and met President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush. The Bushes visited with players and the president was even given his own Shocker jersey bearing the No. 1.

President Bush, a talented baseball player in his own rite, captained the 1974 Yale team to a birth in the first-ever College World Series. Before becoming president, he owned the Texas Rangers.

President Bush died last Friday at the age of 94. Barbara Bush died in April.