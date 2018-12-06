Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma

Marshall Sunner, Sports Reporter|December 5, 2018

Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones takes a shot during their game against Baylor on Dec. 1, 2018 in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State will play their best opponent yet this season when they travel to Oklahoma City Saturday to face the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma (7-1) is ranked No. 38 in KenPom. Providence (No. 58 in KenPom) is the second-highest ranked opponent WSU has faced this season.

For the second straight game, the Shockers will play a Big 12 opponent.

A year ago, WSU fell to OU 91-83 at INTRUST Bank Arena. Eventual No. 3 NBA draft pick Trae Young scored 29 points in what could have been a poor performance on his part. Brady Manek scored 21 points on five made three-pointers. Manek is a sophomore for OU this season.

Samajae Haynes-Jones is the lone Shocker who played in last year’s contest. He scored one point on 0-4 shooting in six minutes of playing time. Senior Markis McDuffie was still nursing his broken foot when the two teams met last season.

Gregg Marshall’s squad will have to figure out how to stop Oklahoma’s Christian James, who’s averaging 19.9 points per game for the Sooners. Manek averages nine rebounds per game, and Jamuni McNeace averages seven.

For WSU, freshman Erik Stevenson is averaging 19.5 points per game over the last two games. McDuffie is leading the Shockers in scoring, averaging 19 per game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

