The Shockers swept their doubleheader against former Missouri Valley Conference rival Creighton by scores of 7-5 and 4-3. Over the course of the two games, the Shockers trailed early but put a combined eight runs in the sixth to help them overtake the Blue Jays. With the win, the Shockers move to 5-5 on the season. (Photos by Khánh Nguyễn/The Sunflower.)