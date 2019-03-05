Markis McDuffie transformed from ‘Gumby’ to a ‘true warrior’

Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie slams it down over a Tulane defender in the first half of the game against Tulane on Feb. 9, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie slams it down over a Tulane defender in the first half of the game against Tulane on Feb. 9, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie slams it down over a Tulane defender in the first half of the game against Tulane on Feb. 9, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Markis McDuffie first set foot on Devlin Court a lanky, immature 17-year-old. His body resembled Gumby, Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said, and his limbs flailed different directions when he took ridiculous shots.

It’s now that Marshall looks at McDuffie with praise, recognizing him as a “true warrior.”

Those tribulations are what helped McDuffie prepare for his greatest challenge — returning as Wichita State’s lone four-year senior on a team made up of seven freshmen. Glaring inexperience opened Wichita State up for poor stretches where the team lost six out of seven games. That was quite an off-putting sequence for someone who’s been a member of squad that’s only made the NCAA Tournament and won at least 25 games every year he’s been here.

“We’ve had a tough year,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. “For guys that are used to winning and winning big, like myself and Markis (McDuffie) and Samajae (Haynes-Jones), it was tough. There’s been times where it’s been really tough.”

It’s how McDuffie battled through tough stretches that Marshall will remember how 17-year-old “Gumby” grew up into a mature 21-year-old senior.

“Those guys (McDuffie and Haynes-Jones) come every day, whether they are a little bit down, they don’t show it,” Marshall said. “They keep fighting. They keep trying to persevere through adversity. That’s all you can ask as a coach.”

McDuffie has had lasting memories with Wichita State. When he takes the floor for a final time at Koch Arena on Tuesday, he’ll remember the trip to Hawaii with his teammates, NCAA Tournament trips, and buzzer beater shots from his roommate, Samajae Haynes-Jones.

“It means a lot to me and it really hasn’t hit me yet knowing that this is my last game at Koch Arena,” McDuffie said ahead of his final game. “All the memories, the great times and bad times grew me into the person that I am today.

“I don’t know when it’s going to hit me, but I just know how amazing this journey has been.”

It wasn’t the easiest for Marshall to sell McDuffie’s parents on Wichita State — a distant move from his home in Patterson, New Jersey.

“His mom trusted us to let him come halfway across the country,” Marshall said. “That was a big discussion we had when we recruited him. I hope they are pleased with the results, we are certainly pleased.”

— Evan Pflugradt contributed to this story.