Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

Sean Marty, Reporter|May 21, 2019

Wichita+State+senior+Clayton+McGinness+pitches+during+the+game+against+ECU+on+May+11%2C+2019+at+Eck+Stadium.
Back to Article
Back to Article

WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

Wichita State senior Clayton McGinness pitches during the game against ECU on May 11, 2019 at Eck Stadium.

Wichita State senior Clayton McGinness pitches during the game against ECU on May 11, 2019 at Eck Stadium.

Khánh Nguyễn

Wichita State senior Clayton McGinness pitches during the game against ECU on May 11, 2019 at Eck Stadium.

Khánh Nguyễn

Khánh Nguyễn

Wichita State senior Clayton McGinness pitches during the game against ECU on May 11, 2019 at Eck Stadium.

For the second time in two weeks, the Shockers have upset the conference champions, No. 1 seed and No. 8-ranked East Carolina, 6-2 in the opening round game.

Senior Clayton McGinness once again pitched a gem against the extremely potent offense that the Pirates possess. McGinness pitched 6 ⅓ innings while only allowing one run just as he did in the earlier victory.

The Shockers offense struggled to get a run across early but the offense exploded in the ninth inning. The Shockers had five runs cross including a huge three-run home run courtesy of freshman Brady Slavens.

Despite junior Mitchell Walters being unable to get an out, sophomore Jacob Lindemann came in and shut the door in the ninth inning. Lindemann picked up his first career save while also only allowing one run to cross the plate in the inning.

With the win, the Shockers will have to wait until Thursday as the will play No. 4 UConn at 3 p.m. The Shockers improve to 27-29 on the season.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Baseball

Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament
Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
From Bohm to Tyler: What’s up with last year’s MLB draft picks?
From Bohm to Tyler: What’s up with last year’s MLB draft picks?
Shocker baseball scores JUCO pitcher with a 16 strikeout average
Shocker baseball scores JUCO pitcher with a 16 strikeout average
Baseball’s reported attendance is a far cry from actual attendance numbers
Baseball’s reported attendance is a far cry from actual attendance numbers

Other stories filed under Sports

Landry Shamet named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team
Landry Shamet named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team
Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament
Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
Former walk-on named grad assistant for East Tennessee State University
Former walk-on named grad assistant for East Tennessee State University
Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach
Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach
Navigate Left
  • WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

    Baseball

    Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament

  • WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

    Baseball

    The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year

  • WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

    Baseball

    From Bohm to Tyler: What’s up with last year’s MLB draft picks?

  • WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

    Baseball

    Shocker baseball scores JUCO pitcher with a 16 strikeout average

  • WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State walk-on turned scholarship recipient announces departure

Navigate Right