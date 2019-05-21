WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

Wichita State senior Clayton McGinness pitches during the game against ECU on May 11, 2019 at Eck Stadium.

For the second time in two weeks, the Shockers have upset the conference champions, No. 1 seed and No. 8-ranked East Carolina, 6-2 in the opening round game.

Senior Clayton McGinness once again pitched a gem against the extremely potent offense that the Pirates possess. McGinness pitched 6 ⅓ innings while only allowing one run just as he did in the earlier victory.

The Shockers offense struggled to get a run across early but the offense exploded in the ninth inning. The Shockers had five runs cross including a huge three-run home run courtesy of freshman Brady Slavens.

Despite junior Mitchell Walters being unable to get an out, sophomore Jacob Lindemann came in and shut the door in the ninth inning. Lindemann picked up his first career save while also only allowing one run to cross the plate in the inning.

With the win, the Shockers will have to wait until Thursday as the will play No. 4 UConn at 3 p.m. The Shockers improve to 27-29 on the season.