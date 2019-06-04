Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Luke Ritter drafted by the New York Mets

Sean Marty, Reporter|June 4, 2019

Wichita+State%27s+Luke+Ritter+leads+off+of+second+base+while+University+of+Florida%27s+Chris+Williams+winds+up+for+a+pitch+during+their+game+at+Tyler+Field.+
Wichita State's Luke Ritter leads off of second base while University of Florida's Chris Williams winds up for a pitch during their game at Tyler Field.

Luke Ritter was drafted by the New York Mets in the seventh round of the MLB Draft. The senior was drafted No. 208 overall in the second day of the draft.

Ritter was drafted in the 37th round last year by the Minnesota Twins but decided to return for his senior season despite having nine teammates leave for the majors.

Ritter had a successful senior season as he hit .333 while also tallying nine home runs and 40 RBI’s in 59 games played.

The third and final day of the MLB Draft starts tomorrow with rounds 11-40 as fellow seniors Mason O’Brien, Clayton McGinness and Jordan Boyer hope to join Ritter in continuing their careers in the major league.

