Four Shockers selected in the MLB Draft

Wichita State had four players selected in the 2019 MLB Draft. The Shockers had two seniors, Luke Ritter and Clayton McGinness, along with two juniors, Alex Segal and Mitchell Walters, selected in the three days of the draft.

Luke Ritter- 7th round No. 208 overall by the New York Mets

Ritter returned for his senior season after being picked by the Minnesota Twins in the 37th round following his junior season. Ritter followed that up with a strong senior campaign which included an all-conference selection.

Clayton McGinness- 20th round No. 558 overall by the Baltimore Orioles

Despite struggling out of the gate, McGinness finished his senior campaign strong and threw a complete game against nationally ranked East Carolina on Senior Day, May 11. McGinness pitched to the tune of a 3.89 ERA in 74 innings of work.

Alex Segal- 22nd round No. 667 overall by the Atlanta Braves

Segal’s role became more prominent as the season continued on. The lefty was counted on to get big outs in the AAC Tournament and recorded 47 strikeouts in 36 innings of work.

Mitchell Walters- 35th round No. 1,058 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays

Despite only being a Shocker for one season, Walters made an immediate impact as one of the pitchers used at the back end of games. Walters collected eight saves in 34 ⅔ innings while striking out 44 batters.

Both Segal and Walters will have important decisions in the coming days as they both have eligibility remaining. Segal has two years left while Walters has one year left.