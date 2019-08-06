WSUPD: University employee arrested for DUI on campus

A Wichita State employee was arrested on campus Tuesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence, according to Wichita State University Police Chief Rodney Clark.

Clark said the employee, a 52-year-old white male, ran a stop sign while on the way to the Human Resources Center between the CAC Theatre and Rhatigan Student Center. When officers pulled the driver over, they smelled alcohol and found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The driver was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

“We have had some inquiries about police activity in the RSC parking garage,” WSUPD said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post. “We are currently on a traffic stop regarding potential impaired driving–there is NO threat to the Wichita State University community.”

WSUPD is not releasing the name of the employee at this time.

