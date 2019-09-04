PHOTOS: Walk-a-Mile raises awareness for on-campus sexual assault, gender based violence

Austin Shaw, Photographer|September 4, 2019

  • Cale Solomon, Carson Quillen, Kane Thimmesch and Garrett Chadd participate in the Walk-a-Mile event. The event raises awareness for rape, sexual assault and gender based violence on campus. The Students Activites Council and Interfraternity Council host the event.

    Austin Shaw

  • Trevor Petty (left), Grant Copline (middle) and Zack Davidson (right) walk together during the Walk-a-Mile event. Copline said he likes the event because it brings awareness to an issue that is not talked about a lot. The Walk-a-Mile event took place Monday evening.

    Austin Shaw

  • Carson Reimer (center) said this event is important because you walk in high heels which is uncomfortable to show what some people feel like on a regular day.

    Austin Shaw

  • Alec Williams, Franklin Le and other Wichita State students begin the Walk-a-Mile in high heels.

    Austin Shaw

  • Wichita State student Zach Keitel carries Anna Grace Martin on his back during the Walk-a-Mile event.

    Austin Shaw

  • Officer Brandon Dorion walked with students at the Walk-a-Mile event. He said he did it to show that the university police department focuses on a caring and compassionate work force. He wants people to reach out to the police department if they have any issues regarding safety on campus.

    Austin Shaw

