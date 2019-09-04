PHOTOS: Walk-a-Mile raises awareness for on-campus sexual assault, gender based violence

Cale Solomon, Carson Quillen, Kane Thimmesch and Garrett Chadd participate in the Walk-a-Mile event. The event raises awareness for rape, sexual assault and gender based violence on campus. The Students Activites Council and Interfraternity Council host the event.
Trevor Petty (left), Grant Copline (middle) and Zack Davidson (right) walk together during the Walk-a-Mile event. Copline said he likes the event because it brings awareness to an issue that is not talked about a lot. The Walk-a-Mile event took place Monday evening.
Officer Brandon Dorion walked with students at the Walk-a-Mile event. He said he did it to show that the university police department focuses on a caring and compassionate work force. He wants people to reach out to the police department if they have any issues regarding safety on campus.
Leave a Reply