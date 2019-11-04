Wichita mayoral, school board elections tomorrow

State Rep. Brandon Whipple, an adjunct professor at Wichita State, and Mayor Jeff Longwell speak Tuesday during KMUW’s mayoral debate. The two will square off for mayor of Wichita in the Nov. 5 general election.

State Rep. Brandon Whipple, an adjunct professor at Wichita State, and Mayor Jeff Longwell speak Tuesday during KMUW’s mayoral debate. The two will square off for mayor of Wichita in the Nov. 5 general election.

State Rep. Brandon Whipple, an adjunct professor at Wichita State, and Mayor Jeff Longwell speak Tuesday during KMUW’s mayoral debate. The two will square off for mayor of Wichita in the Nov. 5 general election.

The contentious election for Wichita mayor will be held tomorrow.

Incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell and Kansas Rep. Brandon Whipple, a Wichita State alumnus and adjunct professor, are this year’s candidates for mayor. Lyndon “Lyndy” Wells also announced a write-in campaign for the mayor’s seat last month.

Also on the ballot is the at-large Wichita school board seat. Former WSU Student Body President Joseph Shepard will face-off against incumbent Sheril Logan.

Check out The Sunflower’s coverage leading up to the election:

CHIPPING IN: A look at campaign finance in the mayoral race

Whipple rebukes anonymous accusations of harassment

Lyndon ‘Lyndy’ Wells announces write-in campaign for Wichita mayoral race

Regent hopes to recruit Lyndon Wells for mayoral write-in campaign

Century II, transparency and budget cuts dominate the Arts Council forum

Arts and culture on the table at upcoming Wichita candidate forum

Students ask the tough questions at municipal election forum

First mayoral debate marked by talks of transparency, city development

State Rep. Brandon Whipple set to challenge Mayor Jeff Longwell in November

‘I have work to do’: Shepard advances to general election for Wichita school board

Kansas legislator Brandon Whipple hopes to prioritize education, public input as mayor

Longwell seeks second term, leans on track record of spurring development

Lyndon Wells hopes to use leadership experiences to improve city

Wichita mayoral candidate misuses WSU, WSU Tech logos in flyer