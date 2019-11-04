Wichita mayoral, school board elections tomorrow
The contentious election for Wichita mayor will be held tomorrow.
Incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell and Kansas Rep. Brandon Whipple, a Wichita State alumnus and adjunct professor, are this year’s candidates for mayor. Lyndon “Lyndy” Wells also announced a write-in campaign for the mayor’s seat last month.
Also on the ballot is the at-large Wichita school board seat. Former WSU Student Body President Joseph Shepard will face-off against incumbent Sheril Logan.
Check out The Sunflower’s coverage leading up to the election:
CHIPPING IN: A look at campaign finance in the mayoral race
Whipple rebukes anonymous accusations of harassment
Lyndon ‘Lyndy’ Wells announces write-in campaign for Wichita mayoral race
Regent hopes to recruit Lyndon Wells for mayoral write-in campaign
Century II, transparency and budget cuts dominate the Arts Council forum
Arts and culture on the table at upcoming Wichita candidate forum
Students ask the tough questions at municipal election forum
First mayoral debate marked by talks of transparency, city development
State Rep. Brandon Whipple set to challenge Mayor Jeff Longwell in November
‘I have work to do’: Shepard advances to general election for Wichita school board
Kansas legislator Brandon Whipple hopes to prioritize education, public input as mayor
Longwell seeks second term, leans on track record of spurring development
Lyndon Wells hopes to use leadership experiences to improve city
Wichita mayoral candidate misuses WSU, WSU Tech logos in flyer
