Shockers blow out Skyhawks, crack 100 to move to 3-0

The Wichita State men’s basketball team defeated Tennessee-Martin on Saturday by a score of 103-62.

In the first half, the Shockers were red-hot shooting the basketball, going 22-32 from the field and 10-15 from beyond the arc. For the game, WSU went 40-71 from the field and 15-28 from three.

The Shockers weren’t as dominant in the second half, only outscoring UTM by 14 points with the game already well in-hand.

Jamarius Burton returned from injury after missing last week’s game against Texas Southern. Burton was effective for the Shockers off the bench, especially after starting point guard Grant Sherfield turned the hall over four times.

Meanwhile, Burton provided 18 points along with five assists and six rebounds. He also tallied in a career-high four three-pointers, going 4-5 from deep.

The Shockers also got a boost from both Tyson Etienne and Morris Udeze. The pair both tallied career-highs, combining for 35 points. Udeze scored 14 in his first career start.

Wichita State used its bench to great effect, outscoring UTM 56-8. In total, the Shockers had five players reach double figures in the contest, including two players coming off the bench.

Miles Thomas led the Skyhawks with 12 points.

Up next, the Shockers will take on Gardner-Webb next Tuesday. The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.