WSU to honor breast cancer victims by wearing pink uniforms against USF

Wichita State men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall responds to a question during a press event before the team's first practice of the season on Sept. 24 at the south Koch Arena Concourse.

For the first time in school history, the Wichita State men’s basketball team will be suiting up in pink uniforms. In a partnership with the American Cancer Society Coaches vs Cancer organization, the Shockers will wear pink jerseys, shorts, and shoes for Thursday’s game against South Florida.

The pink out game for WSU is an effort to help raise awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer around the world. Lately, this has become a present issue within the team especially for Head Coach Gregg Marshall, whose mother is currently fighting against breast cancer.

“Coaches vs Cancer and the American Cancer Society, they’re always asking to do these things and this time through the generosity of Under Armour, providing the uniforms, the shoes and the timing was right because my mom’s going through some breast cancer situation right now,” Marshall said. “Our vice president of the university and a good friend of mine, Elizabeth King has gone through a similar deal at about the same time.

“So, when they ask me, I said ‘we need to honor those ladies and just bring awareness and raise some money’.”

After the game is over, WSU will be auctioning off all of the game-used jerseys and shorts along with a couple of other itmes, which includes Marshall autographed shoes, ties, and basketballs.

For Gregg Marshall, one of the items has been already been claimed. Marshall’s wife, Lynn, has already shown some interest in keeping Noah Fernandes’ No. 11 jersey.

“I know my wife has already talked about trying to buy Noah Fernandes’ [jersey],” he said. “She was No. 11 when she played and she loves Noah and he’s number 11. So, nobody bid on that one.”

The pink out is another way in which the Shockers are helping other causes besides just the game of basketball. According to Marshall, they have used the guest coach program in the more recent years to help out other local charities and other causes.

“We do quite a bit of that with our guest coach program that we have and we’ve raised a lot of money over the years for local charities by doing that. It’s been just a win-win so it’s great,” he said.

All of the proceeds from the game will benefit the American Cancer Society in support of breast cancer programs. The money will also go towards local programs to help out breast cancer survivors and their families.

WSU’s women’s basketball program has also put on a similar event in their annual Play 4 Kay game, in which they honor breast cancer survivors throughout. It has become an annual tradition for Head Coach Keitha Adams.

WSU also has limited edition pink shirts for sale located at the three different Shocker Stores across campus. Shocker fans are encouraged to dress out in the pink during Thursday’s game.

The Shockers will look to continue their winning ways against the Bulls on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.