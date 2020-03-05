REVIEW: Lady Gaga hints at something special to come with ‘Stupid Love’ single

Lady Gaga — we all know her for her bops such as “Bad Romance” and “Born This Way,” as well as her undying support and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Gaga has kicked off a new era for this decade with her newest single, “Stupid Love,” which was released last week. The queen of pop herself released this single as part of her sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” set to release April 10. And yes, you can bet I have already pre-ordered it and have full intentions on buying some new merch that accompanies the single.

Her fans, known as “little monsters,” have been waiting for this moment for a long while now, and not only does she deliver, but she goes above and beyond to bring us the old Gaga while also providing something refreshing.

The music video that accompanies “Stupid Love” is extremely vibrant — in the form of both extraordinary colors and dance moves. Fans theorize that all the colors and costumes observed in the video, which was shot completely on an iPhone, could be hinting at a huge tie-in to the album that represent different “tribes,” which will contribute to a variety of colors of life, if you will.

This album has been in the works pretty much ever since her fifth studio album, “Joanne,” was released. This time around, Gaga worked with some new producers for her, including Max Martin. She has had encounters with Martin in the past, but never collaborated on anything with him — until now.

Martin is just one of many producers and artists to contribute and put a great deal of effort into this album, and everyone should be getting excited for it’s upcoming release. I have a feeling that this will be Gaga’s best and most creative album to date, and I’m ecstatic to see it come to life.

“I live on Chromatica. That is where I live,” Gaga recently said. “I went into my frame. I found Earth. I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”

Clearly, she has dedicated a staggering amount of time over the last few years to this project.

The current album cover is a temporary one that Gaga substituted in for the time. It has a sine wave on it, the mathematical symbol for sound.

“For me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about,” Gaga said.

“Stupid Love” exhibits all of what she has previously said about the album. I’ve had it on repeat for the past week, and so have the fans.

To provide some numbers, since its release, the music video has had 24 million views. In addition, it is also currently topping the iTunes and Spotify, where it has been since the first day it was released. I have no doubt that Gaga’s Little Monsters will make sure that this song is as popular as it needs to be to win deserved awards in the future.

Thank goodness Gaga’s back, because it’s been a long time coming. Pop music needed her to save it once again.