Stevenson, Burton, Fernandes, Gordon enter the transfer portal

Wichita State sophomore Erik Stevenson shushes the Oklahoma State crowd after making a three-pointer during the second half of the game against the Cowboys on Sunday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Sophomore guards Erik Stevenson and Jamarius Burton have entered the transfer portal along with freshman guard Noah Fernandes and freshman forward DeAntoni Gordon, according to multiple reports.

Stevenson, a former three-star recruit, excelled in the first half of this season, scoring a career-high 29 points against Ole Miss. For the season, Stevenson averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.26 assists per game. Stevenson played in all 31 games this season.

Burton, also a three-star sophomore guard, has been WSU’s starting point guard the past two seasons. This season, Burton averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in 30 games played.

Fernandes, a freshman guard from Connecticut, dealt with injuries throughout the season and ultimately averaged 1.4 points and 0.8 rebounds per game as one of the backup point guards.



Gordon, a freshman forward from Mobile, Alabama, scored a season-high four points against Central Arkansas and played a season-high 21 minutes against Abilene Christian.

With the transfers, WSU now has four open scholarships for the 2020-21 season. The NCAA has suspended recruiting into mid-April, which will make it difficult for WSU to fill those spots.