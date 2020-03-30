WSU recruiting surge continues with Clarence Jackson’s commitment

Wichita State landed its fifth commitment of the spring recruiting period as junior college wing Clarence Jackson announced his intentions to become a Shocker on Monday. Jackson, a 6’6 wing out of Polk State College, became the second junior college to commit to WSU in as many days.

Coming out of high school, Jackson decided to attend junior college before making the transition to the Division-I level and excelled in his two seasons there. This past season, Jackson averaged 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.7% from the field.

Jackson is unranked by the main junior college ranking system, Juco Recruiting, but Verbal Commits has him as a two-star prospect. Unlike most junior college prospects, Jackson will have three years of eligibility at WSU.

With Jackson’s commitment, the Shockers now have two scholarships available for the 2020-21 seasons. So far, the coaching staff has put a focus on replacing the guards that left, but are yet to replace centers Asbjorn Midtgaard and Morris Udeze who recently entered the transfer portal.

The Shockers have just two post-type players on the current roster with Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler and Josaphat Bilau.