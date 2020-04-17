Brotherly Love: Wichita State lands junior college transfer Trevin Wade

Wichita State will have some brotherly love on the roster come next season. The Shockers signed junior college transfer Trevin Wade on Friday, the younger brother of junior forward Trey Wade. The two brothers will reunite after playing together two seasons ago at South Plains Community College.

This past season, Wade transferred to Georgia Highlands and had a breakout sophomore season. In 32 games played, the 5’10 point guard averaged 17.6 points and 4.5 assists per game. Wade also shot 46.6% from the field and 34.6% from downtown.

According to JucoRecruiting, Wade is the No. 83 player in the 2020 class and was among the top players available prior to his commitment. He also joins Craig Porter and Clarence Jackson to become the third junior college commitment for the 2020-21 season for the Shockers.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall had positive words for the Juco guard.

“Trevin is coming off a great year at Georgia Highlands,” Marshall said. “Through our relationship with Trey, my staff has monitored his progress. He is super-athletic, handles the ball well and can score it in a variety of ways.”

Now, Wichita State has one scholarship available for the 2020-21 season – two if Dexter Dennis opts to return to WSU for his junior season. Dennis has until June 15 to remove himself from the NBA Draft if he wishes to continue his collegiate career. Dennis has not said if he is for sure returning to Wichita State.

The Shockers will most likely target a center to round out the roster as Josaphat Bilau and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler are the lone post players remaining on the roster.