Wichita State takes down Oral Roberts in season opener

The Wichita State men’s basketball team defeated Oral Roberts University on Wednesday in the season opener, 85-80.

After a back and forth first half, the Shockers found themselves up by two points. ORU got off to a hot start in the second half, building up a nine-point lead against the Shockers. The Shockers were able to find success offensively down the stretch and secure Interim Head Coach Isaac Brown’s first career victory.

Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne was crucial in the victory and led the Shockers with a career-high 26 points. Etienne scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half and finished the game going 8-18 from the field and 4-9 from beyond the arc.

Graduate transfer Alterique Gilbert had a successful Shocker debut, tallying 18 points on 5-11 shooting. Junior Trevin Wade and sophomore Clarence Jackson also found success inside Charles Koch Arena as the pair combined for 15 points. Jackson added some production on the glass, leading the Shockers with a team-high eight rebounds.

Due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the Shockers were limited to only eight players for the game. The five players who missed Wednesday’s game, (Craig Porter, Ricky Council, Josaphat Bilau, Chaunce Jenkins, Jaden Seymour) will also miss Sunday’s game.

For ORU, Max Abmas lead the team with 28 points.

Up next, the Shockers will take on Missouri on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip at 1 p.m.