Parking+tickets+issued+during+first+week+of+school+voided

All parking tickets issued during the first week of the spring semester have been voided, Student Government Association Vice President Mackenzie Haas said during Wednesday’s student senate meeting.

Students voiced frustrations surrounding Wichita State’s parking policy last week after many of them got issued eCitations during the first week of the semester. Now, all those citations have been lifted.

Director of Parking Services Corey Herl said that compared to pre-pandemic, parking services have issued only one quarter of the normal amount of eCitations they usually issue during a normal semester.

For students who do not want to pay the $70 price for the full parking pass, they can purchase $5 daily passes. Students can also utilize the free parking at the Hughs Metroplex located at 29th and Oliver and use the shuttle to get to campus.