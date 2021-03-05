Governor Laura Kelly to give keynote address at Diverse Women’s Summit

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Wichita State’s annual Diverse Women’s Summit on International Women’s Day.

The theme is “Women and Leadership in the time of COVID-19” and will focus on “women’s roles, their implications for different women, the future of women and gender in their intersection with challenges from class/poverty, race/ethnicity, sexuality, disability, religion and other pyramids of power”, according to the Facebook event page.

The summit is sponsored by the Department of Women’s Studies, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the League of Women Voters in Kansas.

The event will be held via Zoom this year due to COVID-19. It is free and open to the public.

The full schedule of the event is below:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Student Showcase

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Creative Concourse

7 p.m.: International Women’s Day Keynote Speech – “ Women and Leadership in the time of Covid-19” by Governor Laura Kelly