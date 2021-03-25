Craig Porter Jr. enters the transfer portal

Wichita State junior Craig Porter Jr. looks to drive during the game against Cincinnati at Dickies Arena on Mar. 13.

Wichita State junior point guard Craig Porter Jr. has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

Porter becomes the third Shocker to enter the portal this year, following the steps of Trevin Wade and Remy Robert II.

Porter averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season. Porter arrived at WSU during the offseason after two years at the junior college level.

Porter, a Terre Heute, Indiana native, got to play in his home state last week during the NCAA Tournament. Porter said that it was an exciting moment for him and his family.

“It’s really exciting, especially being able to have my family, a lot of my family, come out and support us as we get to play in this tournament,” Porter said. “It’s a lot different now with COVID and everything, but it’s definitely very exciting just to be able to have it here in Indiana.”

WSU has zero point guards left on the roster currently. Redshirt senior Alterique Gilbert has not announced his decision to return after receiving an extra year of eligibility.