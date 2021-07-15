WSU and WSU Tech announce partnership giving students more accessibility to a business degree

Wichita State University and WSU Tech have partnered together to create a “2+2” program where students will attend WSU Tech for two years for their associate’s and transfer to WSU to earn a business degree through the Barton School of Business.

The schools held a press conference at WSU South campus Tuesday to announce the partnership. Speakers included WSU President Rick Muma and WSU Tech President Sheree Utash.

“We have a goal at WSU Tech, we want to be a national model for supporting transfer students and the credits that they earned, so those students do not fall through the cracks [and] those students have an educational pathway and that we are not adding to their stress or debt,” Utash said.

The partnership includes $35,ooo of scholarship money over the course of two years to be given to students committed to the program. It also includes five new certificates: visionary leadership, global business, entrepreneurship and innovation, human resource management, and remote workforce management.

“There’s no question that the collaboration between Wichita State and WSU Tech has strengthened,” Muma said. “It’s been a significant asset to our students, giving them access to the benefit of networks that we will have.”

Barton School of Business Dean Larissa Genin said that this partnership is a way of furthering the business school’s goal.

“We’re committed to student experience and student success,” Genin said. “We’re going to be continuing on the path of really making sure that not only students graduate with strong academic preparation and background but also are prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Scholarship recipient Hope Astle spoke at the news conference. She said that the scholarship helps her be able to balance the many priorities in her life.

“This scholarship removes a portion of the financial burden that we all face when we go and pursue our education,” Astle said. “It helps me so that way I can focus on my studies instead of trying to balance a job and school, my family and my time to socialize.”