OPINION: Calvinism is the best reading of scripture

Growing up my parents raised me in the Christian church, and I partook in leading student worship when I was in High School. Many people claim that my faith is built upon the foundation of my parents, which to some degree is true— but also is not true. As I read scripture I came to my own conclusions, that of Calvinism.

For those who don’t know who John Calvin was, he was a French theologian in the protestant reformation, who made major efforts in theological writing to a degree that is unmatched.

Calvinism is the most accurate interpretation of scripture, and is also the most helpful in understanding the human condition.

Calvinism’s five points are Total Depravity, Unconditional Election, Limited Atonement, Irresistible Grace, and Perseverance of the Saints.

“Total Depravity” is built on Adam’s first sin, and everyone being affected by that sin is dead in trespasses and sins. This is the belief that man is unable to save himself, that he is depraved in nature. My belief is that everyone is evil, not even one person is good, that all of mankind is not “kinda” pretty good, but actually deserves hell.

“Unconditional Election” is the belief that man is not able to respond to God. If God is completely perfect in nature, there is no way for him to communicate with humans due to their sins. So the idea of modern Christianity, that they can immediately go and talk to God whenever they want, is flawed. Only those whom God calls to be saved will be saved, he must first change them and save them through the blood of his son. Thus, God Elected some to salvation, not based on merit, but based on his choosing, nor based on the idea that man will respond to God in the right way, because he is unable to.

“Limited Atonement” means Christ died for the elect alone. This hurts many liberal Christian’s feelings because they would claim it “isn’t fair.” But He is God, and you are not. Many people quote John 3:16 “all that who believe in him shall not perish” all meaning, all the elect, because responding to God would logically have to follow from God making an individual able to respond.

“Irresistible Grace” means those whom God calls cannot reject salvation. It isn’t possible for God to reach out to save someone and for them to reject that. Which means, to a degree, there is no freewill upon the sinner. Built on this, is the idea God being God, is so Holy, that it is irresistible when He calls. No one would resist the all powerful God of the universe.

“Perseverance of the Saints” means those whom God calls, He gives the Holy Spirit and they are eternally secure. The idea that someone could stop believing and live in sin again, is impossible for those who have been saved. They are “born again” unable to sin any longer.

These five culminate in the beauty that is Christianity. The only thing you can do as an individual is come before God and ask that He will forgive you of your sins and save you. It isn’t what you do, what you pray, or anything else. God sent Jesus to be the propitiation for the sins of those whom He has set apart for Himself.

Reach out to God. Repent of your Sins. Beg that God would save you, so that you could spend eternity with him. Eternity with God is better than anything you could even imagine.

Jesus said “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.” Revelations 3:20. And “All those the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never drive away.” John 6:37.