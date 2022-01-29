Women’s Basketball fall to conference favorite Central Florida

Junior guard Jane Asinde drives down the court and shoots a jump shot. Asinde was 4-7 in free throws at the end of the first half.

UCF has Wichita State’s number.

For the fifth time since joining the American, the Knights defeated WSU 68-50 on Saturday. Poor rebounding, injuries and offensive struggles were the main themes in Saturday’s loss, after WSU delivered a strong performance against East Carolina last Tuesday.

The Shockers were without starting point guard Seraphine Bastin for the second straight game due to an ankle sprain. They were also without DJ McCarty who scored in double figures against ECU.

The Shockers shot a season low combined 29.1 % from the field and 42.1 % from the three point line. They also suffered their worst rebounding margin this season, with the Knights out rebounding WSU by 14.

“I thought their post dominated us and rebounds was a big difference for us,”Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “We gotta win the boards. That’s important for us. Just a frustrating day.”

The Shockers also struggled against UCF’s 3-2 zone. UCF currently sits at No.5 in the country on defensive play and has been holding their opponents to an average of 49 points per game. Mariah McCully — who has been averaging double figures per game — was held to a season-low two points.

However, Adams said a lot of the offensive struggles for the Shockers today was a lack of presence down low. Between four of the Shockers post players, they shot 6-27. Adams said for the Shockers matchup against Temple next week, more presence down low will be a key to coming home with a win.

“Really with our post we need to get shots around the basket and in the paint,” Adams said. “I’d like that to be about 50 percent so we gotta do a better job at finishing.”

The Shockers will play at Temple on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. The Shockers are 3-5 against Temple since joining the AAC.