Men’s Tennis splits two matches over the weekend

Redshirt junior Orel Ovil jumps to great the ball during a singles match against the Creighton Bluejays. Ovil won both his sets against CU’s sophomore Matthew Lanahan.

The Shocker men’s tennis team split a pair of matches over the weekend against Creighton and Nebraska, bringing their record to 5-3 on the season.

Creighton

Wichita State’s men’s tennis took on Creighton University Feb. 11, where they picked up a road win, 4-0.

The Shockers started the doubles with redshirt junior Nicolas Acevedo and sophomore Luka Mrsic. The men secured the first victory with a score of 6-2. Freshman Kristof Minarik and redshirt sophomore Ray Lo secured the victory for the Shockers with another score of 6-2, securing the doubles point.

As the Shockers moved onto the singles competition, Acevedo claimed the Shockers first victory. Shortly after Acevedo’s win, Mrsic secured the singles match going 6-1 and 6-4.

Nebraska

The Shockers fell 4-3 against the Nebraska Huskers Sunday afternoon, dropping their record 5-3.

In doubles, Minarik and redshirt sophomore Alex Richards quickly grabbed a 6-1, on court two. However, shortly after they fell to Nebraska in the second and third matches. Mrsic and Acevedo gave the Shockers a second chance as they defeated the Huskers 7-5. Freshman Jackie Lin and Lo secured the doubles victory going 7-5 against Huskers senior Patrick Cacciatore and junior Shunya Maruyama.

Minarik gained the first win in singles with a straight-set victory going 6-2 in both sets. Mrsic finished shortly after Minarik bumped the Shockers to a 2-1 lead going 6-3 and 6-3 in set three. The Shockers were on a hot streak and Acevedo gained a 7-6(5) victory in court one.

However, the Huskers came back fighting. They scored two-straight wins to tie the score 3-3. Redshirt Orel Ovil fell to Husker freshman Roni Hietaranta, securing the win for Nebraska.

Up next, the Shockers return to the courts in Denver, Colorado to compete against the University of Denver on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.